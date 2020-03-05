Chip and Joanna Gaines add another show, 'Growing Floret,' to their Magnolia network

More details have been revealed about Chip and Joanna Gaines' new TV network.

The former HGTV personalities are set to debut Magnolia — the rebranded DIY cable channel — in October. The couple's latest project is a joint venture with Discovery.

On Thursday, it was announced that an original series titled "Growing Floret" will be a part of the upcoming network's lineup.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' MAGNOLIA NETWORK TO LAUNCH IN OCTOBER

The show will follow Erin Benzakein of Floret Flower Farm -- an organic flower farm in the United States -- and her team as they "attempt to tackle their newest and most ambitious venture to date: Turning more than 20 acres of newly acquired, chemically damaged and overfarmed land into an extension of their fully functioning, self-sustaining, organic flower farm...and they have one year (i.e. one full growing cycle) to get the job done," according to a press release.

Of the new series, Joanna, 41, gushed: "One of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ FIRST SHOW ON THEIR NEW TV NETWORK WILL FEATURE FAVORITE BAND JOHNNYSWIM

"Ever since discovering the incredible team behind 'Growing Floret,' I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work and beauty that they're putting into the world. We are so excited to tell more of their story as they take the courageous steps to expand their flower farm and grow their business," she added.

Benzakein relocated her family from Seattle, Wash., to Skagit Valley over 10 years ago to go after her creative ambitions. Fast-forward to today, Floret Flower Farm is "credited for playing a centralized role in igniting a unified effort by local, organic and sustainable flower-growers known as the “farmer-florist” movement."

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES WANT NEW CABLE NETWORK 'TO FEEL LIKE HOME'

“For nearly 15 years, we have been hard at work raising our family, growing beautiful flowers and building a farm,” Benzakein said. “Along this journey, we have openly shared the highs and lows and all that we have learned in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life. It is such a tremendous honor to join Chip and Joanna’s new network and have the story of our family and our farm told in such a heartfelt, authentic way.”

In October, the home renovation power couple also revealed that one of the projects on Magnolia will be a reality show with the working title “Home on the Road," featuring one of their favorite bands, Johnnyswim. And in November, it was reported that the mom of five is set to host a cooking show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip, 45, and Joanna said in a joint statement when the network was first announced.