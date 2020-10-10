Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal 2020 holiday collection 'sneak peek'

Chip and Joanna Gaines gave fans a first look at their 2020 holiday collection.

In a blog post Thursday, the Magnolia Journal shared a series of “sneak peek” photographs of the collection.

“In a season that can often feel fast-paced, the intentional moments we create with those we love, even in their simplicity, can feel like an offering,” Joanna Gaines wrote at the top of the post. “I hope this collection helps you savor each of those moments this holiday season as you relive old traditions and create new memories together.”

The blog post showed 12 photographs that included images of an advent calendar, “Twelve Nights”-scented candles, decorative bells and plenty of evergreen accents.

“While outside it may be barren and cold, winter is often the time we experience the most life inside,” the blog post said. “These are the moments that give us an opportunity to reconnect with what matters most in our relationships and in our homes.”

“Our hope is that this holiday collection will add joy to your space and serve as a backdrop to all the memories this season will bring,” the post added.

The whole collection will be released on Tuesday, according to the post.

On Friday, Magnolia also celebrated the anniversary of its opening 17 years ago with pictures of Chip and Joanna and the original store on Instagram.

In honor of the store’s anniversary, the company also said it is offering a 17 % discount until Monday.

“These two chased a big dream 17 years ago and opened a shop called Magnolia, and this building is where it all began,” the Instagram post said. “To celebrate the anniversary, take an additional 17% off at Little Shop on Bosque and on sale items online until 10/12!”

