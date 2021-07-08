Chick Vennera, 'Golden Girls' and 'Animaniacs' actor, dead at 74

Chick Vennera, an actor known for his roles in "The Golden Girls" and more, has died at the age of 74.

The star died from lung cancer on Wednesday in his Burbank, Calif. home, his daughter confirmed to Fox News.

Vennera appeared in three episodes of "Golden Girls," playing a man named Pepe in a season four episode before appearing as Enrique Mas in a pair of season five episodes.

Additionally, he was known for voicing multiple characters in the "Animaniacs" cartoon and movies, frequently playing a character called Pesto in a number of projects.

In 1978, he appeared in "Thank God It’s Friday" alongside Donna Summer and memorably dances on top of cars in a parking lot.

Vennera was born Francis Vennera in Herkimer, New York, Deadline reports, and moved to California after high school. He studied at the famed Pasadena Playhouse before briefly joining the army.

The outlet reports that the star performed in nightclubs when he returned to the West Coast and sang and danced in the Disney on Parade tour.

Outside of Hollywood, he also starred in a touring Broadway production of "Grease" as Doody.

His credits began in 1975 will appearances on "Lucas Tanner," "Baretta" and "The Blue Knight" just a few years before starring in "Thank God It’s Friday" as disco fan as Marv Gomez.

"Dancing!" he said after falling through the roof of a car during the movie's memorable dance scene. "Everything else is bullsh--!"

Vennera's additional television credits included appearances in high-profile shows like "Night Court," "Mad About You," "JAG" and a number of animated "Batman" projects.

The actor also appeared in a number of famous movies including "Milagro Beanfield War" and "Yanks."

His final credit, per IMDb, was a 2009 video game called "Bayonetta."

Additionally, Vennera is responsible for founding Los Angeles’ Renegade Theatre and Film Group, where he also taught.

The actor is survived by his daughter Victoria and wife Suzanne.