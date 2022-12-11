Expand / Collapse search
Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley and Beverly D'Angelo enjoy 'National Lampoon's Vacation' reunion

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo starred as Clark and Ellen Griswold in the classic family series

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
The Griswold family adventures became a cult classic beginning in the ‘80s with the first "National Lampoon’s Vacation" movie.

Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley and Beverly D'Angelo reunited almost 40 years after the release of the first film as they enjoyed some downtime before hitting a comic con in Pennysylvania.

"These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon," Brinkley captioned a photo with her friends on Instagram. "I just love you two."

The trio were dressed in their most festive holiday attire and wore matching Christmas sweaters with embroidered reindeers and snowflakes.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RECREATES HER ‘GIRL IN THE RED FERRARI' MOMENT FROM ’NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION'

Christie Brinkley, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo smile while backstage for a "National Lampoon's" reunion.

"The Three Amigos," Chase echoed on his own account. Juliette Lewis, who played their daughter in the 1989 "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," responded back with a host of emojis.

EMILY BLUNT SAYS TOM CRUISE'S VULGAR ADVICE HELPED HER THROUGH TEARS ON ‘EDGE OF TOMORROW’ SET

David Spade joined in on the good times and wrote, "So great."

D'Angelo was just as excited about seeing her friends and wrote, "HIGH SCHOOL REUNION."

"National Lampoon's Vacation" stars Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley and Beverly D'Angelo cozy up backstage at Steel City Con.

"Threes never a crowd with this crew," Chase commented.

The trio were in town for a panel discussion at Steel City Con.

