Cheryl Hines says she is 'very worried' about husband RFK Jr's safety amid political tension

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actress tells Fox News some people 'hate' others for thinking differently

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines admits what she is 'very worried' about Video

RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines admits what she is 'very worried' about

Actress Cheryl Hines addresses what MAHA means to her, recounts what it was like joining the Kennedy family and discusses her new book on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines admitted she is fearful for her husband’s safety following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.  

Hines opened up to Fox News about marrying into the Kennedy family and touched on the importance of acknowledging differing political viewpoints, revealing she worries about her husband’s safety. Her memoir "Unscripted," which in part reveals her life with Kennedy, will be released Nov. 11.

"I am very worried," Hines told "Jesse Watters Primetime." "It can't be, ‘Because you don't think like me, I hate you.’ That's what it feels like sometimes."  

ACTRESS CHERYL HINES CLASHES WITH 'THE VIEW' OVER HER HUSBAND RFK JR’S RECORD SERVING AMERICANS 

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is pictured beside his wife, Cheryl Hines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2025. (Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She reflected on how her husband, a previous Democrat turned independent, and President Donald Trump had a number of similar goals and decided to collaborate, placing Kennedy "in the middle of a Republican administration." 

"If someone didn't vote the same way you voted, instead of saying, ‘Oh, you're stupid, you don't know what you're doing!’ — ‘Why did you vote for this person?’ or ‘Why do you believe this, about this issue?’ Then, really let it in what their response is, because maybe you'll start to understand each other more."  

Hines explained that the "Make America Healthy Again" movement is about a lifestyle, rather than making sure every decision one makes in their daily habits is perfect. 

While Hines said she is as MAHA as her husband, she will indulge in certain foods he will not.   

"Overall, going through the days, you're trying to make the healthiest choices and you're trying to do what's best for your body to keep you healthy," she said. "That's basically it."

President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Cheryl Hines stand together in the White House.

President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines stand together in the Oval Office.  (Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In his first few months in office, RFK Jr. worked to investigate the causes of declining U.S. health. Recently, the HHS secretary reported that the Trump administration is "mobilizing every part of government to confront the childhood chronic disease epidemic."

"This strategy represents the most sweeping reform agenda in modern history — realigning our food and health systems, driving education, and unleashing science to protect America’s children and families," Kennedy said, according to an HHS statement. "We are ending the corporate capture of public health, restoring transparency, and putting gold-standard science — not special interests — at the center of every decision." 

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cheryl Hines greet supporters.

Actress Cheryl Hines and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., greet supporters during a campaign event in Oakland, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kennedy's wife expressed pride in her husband’s work to bring health to Americans and shared that from the time they met, it felt so "easy" to be welcomed into the Kennedy family. 

"It is so amazing to have Bobby leading this MAHA movement where you're watching some of the things that he's accomplished, like getting rid of petroleum-based dyes in food, getting rid of ingredients in our food that other countries don't allow, looking at baby formula and getting rid the arsenic and the lead that's in it," she said. "When you see some of these accomplishments, first of all, you wonder why it's all like this to begin with, but second of all, I'm really proud that Bobby's the person leading the charge." 

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report. 

