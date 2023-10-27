Expand / Collapse search
Cher

Cher confesses she doesn't like her own voice: 'doesn't sound like a woman'

Cher, 77, is currently dating music executive Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 37

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
The "Goddess of Pop" Cher admitted she doesn’t like the sound of her own voice. 

The "Believe" singer, 77, candidly spoke out about her unique sound and called her voice "weird."

"I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice," Cher explained during a cover interview for Paper Magazine.

Cher

The "Believe" singer, 77, candidly spoke out about her unique sound and called her voice "weird." (Getty Images)

"It's weird. It doesn't sound like a man, it doesn't sound like a woman. I'm somewhere more in-between. I have this strange style."

Fans may recognize the iconic singer’s signature voice from her hit tracks "I Got You Babe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "Strong Enough" and more.

However, the superstar continued to detail what specifically she doesn’t like about the sound of her voice. 

Cher soft smiles in a plaid coat in Paris France

Iconic singer Cher candidly spoke out about her voice and said she has a "strange style." She recently released her "Christmas" album. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing," she added. "I never liked it very much. I mean, people seem to like it, and I'm happy as a clam, but I wouldn't have picked it."

Cher’s comments come on the heels of the release of her new Christmas album. 

"Christmas" will be Cher’s 27th studio album and her first project with original material in 10 years. 

Cher

American singer Cher has been a legendary artist in the music industry for decades. (Getty Images)

Celebrity friends including Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder and Darlene Love will be featured on the holiday album. 

Cher has been a legendary artist in the music industry for decades, and she reflected on her long career.

"I've made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits. And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were]," Cher added. 

"So, I like this album. I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it."

Cher and Alexander Edwards Versace show

Cher is currently dating 37-year-old Universal Music Group executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards. (Getty Images)

Cher is currently dating 37-year-old Universal Music Group executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

She previously discussed collaborating with Edwards, who produced a song on "Christmas."

"He's a great producer," she said to People. "I let him do 'Drop Top Sleigh.' That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone, and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

