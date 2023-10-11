Cher broke her dating rule when Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards asked her out: ‘I did what I said not to do!’

Cher is in love, and it happened in a way she didn’t expect.

The singing legend revealed this week that she began dating her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 37, after he texted her following their first brief meeting at Paris Fashion Week last year.

"It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number," the "Believe" singer told People magazine about finding out that a mutual friend had shared her digits with him.

The 77-year-old added, "I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!"

CHER, 77, SHARES HER SECRETS TO STAYING YOUTHFUL

The "Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" alum said she is "not surprised" people are fascinated with their relationship.

"Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger," she said. "He’s a beautiful man. Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"

Cher was married to her co-star and singing partner Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to musician Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

CHER CELEBRATES 77TH BIRTHDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA QUESTIONING AGE: ‘WHEN WILL I FEEL OLD?’

She also briefly dated Warren Beatty as a teenager and executive David Geffen, KISS frontman Gene Simmons and actors Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer after her divorce.

In 2013, Cher told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that Cruise was "in the Top 5" of her best lovers.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cher and Bono started out as friends and then roommates after meeting at a party in 1962.

She said on her SiriusXM radio show that Bono once told her before their relationship turned romantic, "I don't find you particularly attractive."

They welcomed one child together, Chaz Bono, and Cher filed for divorce, citing "involuntary servitude" after their relationship became strained, and she accused him of being a controlling womanizer, in 1975.

She also had her youngest son Elijah Blue Allman during her second marriage.

This week, the "Moonstruck" star referred to her current boyfriend as "so special."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," she joked. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."

As with Bono, Cher has also collaborated professionally with Edwards, having him produce a song on her first-ever Christmas album.

"He's a great producer," she told People. "I let him do 'Drop Top Sleigh.' That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone, and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added of their relationship, "If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment."