Chelsea Handler's controversial midterm moments, from speaking out to stripping down

Chelsea Handler isn’t staying silent in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

The comedian, 43, has repeatedly encouraged people to vote with posts on her social media channels ahead of Election Day.

The midterms have been on Handler’s mind for awhile: In October 2017, the star cited the 2018 elections as a factor in her decision to end her Netflix show, “Chelsea.”

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she said at the time.

The star added, “For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way.”

Handler has faced backlash for some of her comments about the midterms. Read on for a look at some of her most controversial moments.

Fourth of July “apology”

Handler used Independence Day to send a message to the world about President Trump.

“To every country on the 4th of July. We’re sorry about our president. He doesn’t reflect all of our views—and we hope you know that the majority of us are ashamed,” she claimed.

The star didn't stop there.

“We will rally each other and come back to the world one step at a time. #novemberiscoming #alsosorryabouthotdogs,” she added.

While Handler’s comments got support from some Twitter users, many others took issue with her message.

“Sorry, but you don't get to speak for the president or anyone else in this country,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Do not speak for me, Chelsea! I happen to love the job OUR President is doing! He is putting Americans first. If you and your buddies don’t like it then please by all means LEAVE! It wouldn’t bother the majority of us anyway!”

Labor Day message

In the lead-up to Labor Day weekend, Handler offered her Twitter followers “a friendly reminder.”

“No white after Labor Day, and no old, white racist men after the midterms,” she said, urging people to vote.

Handler’s tweet garnered supportive replies from fellow Twitter users backing her. A few others, however, voiced their displeasure on the social media platform.

“I didn't see any ageism or sexism at all in that. Nope. Not at all,” one person wrote. “Funny to hear a white girl not wanting a white in office because he's white too.. 'racist' doesn't fit perfectly. We'll have to invent a word for that.....”

A different user said, “Good idea to make grand philosophical, political, and intellectual decisions based upon superficial characteristics. What is it, again, when you base the value of someone based upon sex and race?”

Social media mix-up

Handler put her foot in her mouth in October after mistaking Paulette Jordan, a Democrat and Native American woman running for governor of Idaho, with another Native American woman.

On Oct. 24, comedian tweeted a photo of herself giving a thumbs-up next to Deb Haaland, a Democrat running in New Mexico to become the nation's first Native American woman in Congress, instead of Jordan. Haaland is also a member of Laguna Pueblo.

The tweet said, “This is Paulette Jordan. She is running for governor in the state of Idaho. She is progressive, she is for women, she is Native American, and she is the way forward. Vote D to go forward. R is for reverse. @PauletteEJordan.”

Within an hour, Handler deleted the tweet to her followers — but that didn't stop users from calling her out.

Jordan is a member of Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Tribe and a former state representative vying to become Idaho's first female governor and first Native American governor.

Stripping down

Handler wore just a pair of black underwear in an Instagram Stories video where she encouraged voting once again.

“You have to vote like your life depends on it!” she exclaimed while covering her chest with one of her hands. “Vote!”

Handler added she’d would also visit the campaign headquarters of Democratic House hopefuls Katie Porter and Gil Cisneros and stop by U.C. Irvine in California.

Twitter users criticized the star for stripping down on Monday.

‘Why is Chelsea Handler getting naked calling on people to vote ... this lady lost her mind lol,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Really don't understand how getting naked will encourage people to vote? Wired logic.”

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.