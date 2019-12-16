Chelsea Handler sidekick Chuy Bravo's cause of death revealed

Chuy Bravo's cause of death has been revealed.

In a press release obtained by Fox News, the late actor's rep said that he had suffered a heart attack.

“On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed)," the press release read.

CHUY BRAVO, CHELSEA HANDLER'S SIDEKICK, DEAD AT 63

"After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing," the release continued. “Bravo’s funeral services took place today and [he] will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service.

“Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss. They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation," the release concluded.

CHELSEA HANDLER PENS TRIBUTE TO CHUY BRAVO AFTER HIS DEATH

Bravo, born Jesus Melgoza, died at the Centro Médico Dalinde in Mexico City Sunday morning. He was 63.

Following the tragic news, Chelsea Handler took to Instagram on Monday to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late castmate of seven years. In her post, she notes that she took “great pleasure” in sharing her love for the comedian as many others did.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler prefaced the post. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

Handler then recalled a touching Christmas story involving Bravo, stating, “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,’” she continued.

She then ended the touching post with a resounding, “I love you, Chuy!"

Fox News' Andy Sahedo contributed to this report