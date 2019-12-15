Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler's sidekick, dead at 63

Comedian Chuy Bravo, known for offering Chelsea Handler support on her talk show "Chelsea Lately," has died at the age of 63.

A rep for Bravo confirmed the news of his death to Fox News.

He passed away in Mexico City late Saturday night, Entertainment Tonight reported.

No further details surrounding his death were immediately available.

It happened just over a week after Handler, 44, posted a photo of herself and Bravo on Instagram in celebration of his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo," the comedienne said in the caption. "I love this picture because--not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting."

Bravo starred in "Chelsea Lately" from 2007 to 2014 after several years in show business that included appearances in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" and "The Honeymooners."

Handler previously called spending time with Bravo "the best part" of her show.

In 2012, Bravo shared with Latina Magazine that he had overcome many struggles in his life including prostate cancer and alcoholism.

"I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life," he told the outlet.