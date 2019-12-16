Chelsea Handler pens tribute to Chuy Bravo after his death: 'I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter'

Chelsea Handler is paying tribute to her late castmate Chuy Bravo after his untimely death on Saturday.

Bravo, best known for his role on “Chelsea Lately,” died suddenly in Mexico City on Saturday after being rushed to the emergency room following a stomach ache, ET reported. He was 63.

Handler took to Instagram on Monday to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late castmate of seven years. In her post, she notes that she took “great pleasure” in sharing her love for Bravo as many others did.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler prefaced the post. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

Handler then recalled a touching Christmas story involving the actor, stating, “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared.”

“My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,’” she continued.

She then ended the touching post with a resounding, “I love you, Chuy!”

In a statement provided to People magazine, the late actor’s rep stated, “Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss. They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

Bravo celebrated his 63rd birthday on Dec. 7.