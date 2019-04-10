Chelsea Handler blames 'white privilege' for acting like a 'spoiled brat' about Trump's election

Chelsea Handler explained that her ‘white privilege’ is responsible for her acting like a ‘spoiled brat’ following the election of Donald Trump as president.

The 44-year-old comedian spends much of her time in the spotlight since 2016 lambasting Trump and his administration. She previously noted that the election sent her to a therapist and got her hooked on marijuana, she has sent a flurry of politically charged tweets and even voiced a jocular attraction to Robert Mueller.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” the star was asked about her latest politically motivated project, a documentary about white privilege at Netflix.

“White people certainly don’t want to talk about it,” she said of tackling race relations in the U.S. “So I figured, start with myself so, you know, I can hang myself out to dry at my own privilege, at my own reaction to the presidency. Like a spoiled brat, you know, the way so many people were crying and screaming. It was like, 'well, nothing in your life has ever gone that wrong before?' I really had to take a look and go, ‘no.’ Yes, my brother died, that was traumatic and awful. But I’ve never been hungry, I’ve never been starving, I’ve never been discriminated against that I knew about.”

Handler continued: “I think it’s important to have uncomfortable conversations about race because we have a big situation that’s happening. And I thought, like an idiot, Barack Obama being elected was the end of racial tension in this country, and that’s not the case.”

In the interview, Handler noted that she came close to having a mental breakdown after Trump won the presidency in a tight race against Hillary Clinton. However, she says therapy helped her understand why Trump’s rise to power affected her so deeply and made her want to take action.

“I realized what he signified was actually what happened during my childhood when it became undone. When my whole world fell apart. I lost the two most important men in my life,” she said.

The star described finding out that her father had another child while engaged to her mother. She says that his secretive and morally ambiguous behavior reminds her a lot of the president.

“But he was a lot less powerful, thankfully,” she concluded.