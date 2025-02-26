Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Cheers' actor recalls alarming encounter with fan wielding samurai sword with co-stars' names on it

John Ratzenberg starred alongside Ted Danson and Shelley Long in 'Cheers' as Cliff Clavin

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
'Cheers' star declares why he thinks working-class Americans support Trump: 'He knows how to build things'

‘Cheers’ star declares why he thinks working-class Americans support Trump: ‘He knows how to build things’

"Cheers" star John Ratzenberger spoke to Fox News Digital about his support for former President Trump, stating that the president is a builder who knows how important it is for America to have a resurgence in manufacturing and skilled labor jobs.

"Cheers" star John Ratzenberger recalled an "odd" fan encounter while filming the hit TV show.

Ratzenberger, who starred as Cliff Clavin, had noticed an audience member fixated on Shelley Long and Ted Danson during a taping of the show.

"Just wherever [Long and Danson] were, he was staring at them, but his eyes were just a little nuts," the now 77-year-old actor recalled while appearing on the podcast "Still Here Hollywood." "And I thought, 'Something's wrong there,' because the action of the stage play, ‘Cheers’ going on there, and this guy's looking where the actors are standing off to the side."

‘CHEERS’ STAR KELSEY GRAMMER REVEALS WHERE TED DANSON FALLING-OUT CAME FROM AFTER 30 YEARS

The cast of Cheers sits on the floor

John Ratzenberger recalled a scary fan encounter that involved a samurai sword. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Ratzenberger alerted the head of security to the fan in the audience.

"I said, 'That seem odd to you?'" he said. "So he went and checked it out."

Security approached the audience member and discovered the fan was concealing a potential weapon.

"He had, under his whatever, a samurai sword with – I think it was Ted and Shelley's name written on it," Ratzenberger said. "It was creepy. So they got rid of him."

John Ratzenberger in Cheers

John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin in the "Cheers" episode "The Improbable Dream: Part 2," which originally aired on Sept. 28, 1989. (CBS via Getty Images)

Despite the close call, Ratzenberger claimed he "never heard anything else about" the audience member with the sword.

"But that was nuts because they came so close," the actor recalled. "But he just didn't seem right. Just, 'Something's wrong there.'"

Ratzenberger starred on "Cheers" with Danson, Long, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Pearlman and Kelsey Grammer.

"Cheers" ran from 1982 until 1993.

The cast of cheers

John Ratzenberger starred as Cliff Clavin in "Cheers." (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

John Ratzenberger with the cast of cheers

"Cheers" ran from 1982 until 1993. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Ratzenberger noted that fan interactions can be annoying.

"There's annoying parts," he said. "But that's gonna happen. See, it goes along with the territory too. You gotta understand. This is the jungle you're walking through. Now you gotta figure it out."

He added that he had security in place at his home, but "nobody ever showed up at the door."

"Nothing like that," he said. "I always had dogs, anyway, hoping they'd show up."

