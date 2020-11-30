Chase Rice jokes he has coronavirus while promoting single, faces backlash: 'Lost all my respect for you'

Chase Rice is in hot water.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old country singer took to Twitter to promote "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen," his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

"Just lost my taste and smell. Weird," he wrote on Twitter in reference to the common symptoms of coronavirus. "Also, dropping a single at midnight."

While it wasn't crystal clear at first whether the star had contracted COVID-19, fans weren't too pleased with his message.

COUNTRY SINGER CHASE RICE CATCHES BACKLASH FOR VIDEO OF PACKED TENNESSEE CONCERT AMID SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES

"Hey first off I hope you’re not sick but if you’re not damn it I have Covid right [now] don’t be joking around about this crap cause I’m struggling to catch my breath at times to a point I feel like I’m about to pass out," wrote a follower. "Don’t be using a pandemic to rise sales of a dang song!"

"Chase I’m very disappointed at this apparent 'joke' as it really isn’t funny," said another. "I’ve lost my taste and smell since March (9 months!) and quite frankly it’s hell!!"

Throughout the comments, other fans offered the singer well wishes, assuming he'd contracted the virus or was otherwise ill.

To clear the air, Rice followed up with another tweet.

"On a real note. Don’t have covid. But I’m dropping a single tonight. With 2 guys that I learned a lot from. Respect the hell out of @FLAGALine," he wrote online. "And 10 years after we started doing music together and lived together, we’re at it again. Drinkin beer. Talkin God. Amen."

CHASE RICE RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER PACKED CONCERT AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'PLEASE GO BY THE RULES'

Like the first tweet, the singer's statement drew ire from fans.

"I’ve lost all my respect for you this year. Congrats," said one. "I’ll be turning off the radio every time it comes on."

"I'm legitimately glad you're ok but it's NOT funny joking about having Covid. Especially to promote music. People are literally dying from it," another wrote. "And Tyler [Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line] might not find your joke funny either since he's actually HAD Covid."

A third added: "Really in bad taste to joke about Covid. Thought you had learned something since the concert incident this year. Guess not. Here’s an idea: take all the earnings from this song and donate to Covid survivors or donate PPE to local hospitals. Do better, Covid is not a joke."

As the fan pointed out, Rice became the subject of headlines earlier this year when he held a packed concert with little to no face masks or social distancing visible in pictures and videos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star was slammed by many, including fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini, for not adhering to health and safety protocols and suggestions.

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," Ballerini, 27, said. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.

The backlash prompted a response from RIce, in which he said that his following concert would be a drive-in-style because the safety of his fans "is a huge, huge priority."

Reps for Rice did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Johns Hopkins, over 63 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide with over 13.5 million of those being reported in America, millions more than any other county.

1.4 million are reported to have died from the virus around the globe. The US leads with the highest number of deaths: Over 260,000.