Charlize Theron turns heads in sheer fishnet catsuit ahead of milestone 50th birthday

Charlize Theron dared to bare as she walked the red carpet ahead of her 50th birthday.

The 49-year-old actress wore a black Givenchy sheer fishnet full-body catsuit over a black bra and high-waisted briefs while posing for photos at the premiere of her movie, "The Old Guard 2," at the Netflix Tudum Theater Thursday.

Theron's catsuit was emblazoned with the luxury fashion house's original marque, Givenchy Paris 1952, in white lettering across the chest.

The Academy Award winner completed her racy look with a black tuxedo jacket and square-toed black leather boots.

Theron's hair was swept back into an updo, and she accessorized with a pair of diamond Christian Dior earrings.

While on the red carpet, Theron reunited with her "The Old Guard 2" co-stars Uma Thurman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, KiKi Layne and Henry Golding.

"The Old Guard 2" is a sequel to the 2020 Netflix superhero movie "The Old Guard," which was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and based on the popular comic book series by Greg Rucka.

Theron starred as the centuries-old immortal warrior Andromache "Andy" of Scythia in the original film, and she reprised her role in the sequel. Ejiofor, Kenzari and Layne returned for the second movie with Thurman and Golding joining the cast.

According to a plot synopsis, "The Old Guard 2" follows Theron's character Andy as she "leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group.

"They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity."

During an interview with People magazine on the red carpet, Theron told the outlet teaming up with Thurman for the sequel "was everything that we hoped for."

"It's what we got excited about in the preproduction," Theron said. "We're so grateful that she said yes. And I look at the movie now, and I still pinch myself. I still can't believe she said yes."

While speaking with the outlet, Theron also reflected on her upcoming 50th birthday, which she will celebrate Aug. 7.

"I feel like time has actually really started to slow down the older I get," she said. "In my 20s, it was going so fast, and I was in such a rush, and now I feel like ... I'm not."

The "Fast X" star, who is a mother to daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 9, explained that there are times when she is "still in a rush" with being "a mom and [having] to chase after so many things."

However, she told People, "I feel like I'm not worried so much about time running out.

"From my 40s on to now, I've just felt like I have a better understanding of balance," Theron added. "I am still struggling with it, but I don't fight it as much anymore. I can enjoy life a little more."