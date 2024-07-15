Charlize Theron says her kids are 'so embarrassed' by her, joking 'they're a--holes, but they're really nice'

Charlize Theron joked that her kids are "embarrassed" by her "constantly."

Theron, 48, enjoys a household full of girls with her two children, Jackson and August.

"Oh, my God, they're so embarrassed by me constantly," the actress told E! News at her party for her Africa outreach project on July 13. "They’re kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and I feel like I have a 9-year-old who thinks she's a 13-year-old. It’s a lot of girl in our house."

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water, because they are smart and they are witty and they are firecrackers, but they do not go, ‘Oh my god, Mom, you're so amazing.’ They’re like, ‘Excuse me, I need. I want.’"

Theron adopted her daughters in 2012 and 2015. Jackson was adopted right before the actress began filming "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Her daughters are "normal kids," with the actress noting that they can be "a--holes."

"They’re a--holes, but they’re really nice. Other parents know what I’m talking about."

Theron always wanted to adopt children into her family.

"Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day," Theron told People magazine in 2018. "This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."

The "Monster" actress grew up in South Africa, moving to America at the age of 16.

"I didn’t grow up in America," Theron previously told Harper's Bazaar, "so I always find myself kind of trying to keep my head above water with the school system and exams, because it’s not familiar to me."

"My education was just so different than what my kids are having in America. And so there are a lot of bells and whistles that come with being a parent that I didn’t grow up with."

Theron explained the process of adopting her two children in a 2019 interview with NPR.

"I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be," she said.

"So I wasn't specific with anything… In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

