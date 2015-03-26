Charlie Sheen's Ravaged Face Shown in New Photos, Video

Footage from the 36-hour drug and booze-fueled bender that landed Charlie Sheen in the hospital has been released.

A video released on TMZ shows an apparently inebriated Sheen doing a crazy dance with several women inside of a house.

But the most disturbing footage may be a photo of Sheen's face, which is sunken and sports a set of broken, gap-filled, gold-filled teeth.

A representative for Charlie Sheen confirmed to FOX411 that the troubled actor voluntarily entered an undisclosed rehabilitation center last Friday.

“He is most grateful to all who have expressed their concern,” Sheen’s rep, Stan Rosenfeld, told FOX411 in a statement. “Mr. Sheen asks that his privacy be respected at this time and that no additional informational will be provided.”

The “Two-And-A-Half-Men” star was rushed to hospital the previous morning with “severe stomach pains” after an alleged bender with porn stars and “a briefcase full of cocaine.”

Filming for the hit CBS sitcom was halted, but Sheen has said he wants to return to the set this month.

“Due to Charlie Sheen's decision to enter a rehabilitation center, CBS, Warner Bros. Television and executive producer Chuck Lorre are placing ‘Two and a Half Men’ on production hiatus. We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision,” CBS Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and Executive Producer Chuck Lorre said in a joint statement.

Sheen was also hospitalized last October after police were called to his trashed New York City hotel room, reportedly following another night of heavy partying.