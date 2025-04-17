Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami takes aim at actor's past, says they haven’t spoken in a year

Charlie Sheen's daughter hasn't spoken to the "Two and a Half Men" star in a year.

Sami Sheen took to social media on Tuesday to take aim at her dad's past drug addiction and explain why their relationship took a turn.

In a video posted to TikTok, the 21-year-old used audio from Charlie's 2011 viral interview with "20/20" to explain why she hasn't spoken to her dad in a year.

"Are there any drugs in the house?" Andrea Canning asked Charlie in the audio clip Sami posted.

"If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately," Charlie told Canning at the time. "No, there are not. Not that I know about, if I know about them, I’ll find them and throw them away. It’s not a big deal. Oh! Drugs in the house, ah, we're all gonna die!"

The text on the video read, "When people wonder why I haven't spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."

"Pretty much sums it up," Sami captioned the video.

On Monday, Sami got candid about her relationship with her dad during an appearance on Gia Giudice's podcast, "Casual Chaos."

"We haven't spoken on the phone in almost a year," the OnlyFans model said. "And then we haven't texted in a little over six months."

"I have no idea if he's still sober," Sami said after claiming the actor was sending her some "crazy stuff" via text. "I honestly hope the stuff he was sending me was because he wasn't sober, because that would at least make it a little better. ... I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’"

Denise Richards and Charlie welcomed Sami in 2004. The former couple tied the knot in 2002 and were married for just under three years before Richards filed for divorce in March 2005, when she was pregnant with their second daughter, Lola.

During an appearance on the "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast last month, Richards recalled the lengths to which she went to shield their daughters from Charlie's concerning behavior at the time.

"I actually sheltered the kids almost to a point where, now as they're getting older, they're discovering things, and they were at first getting upset with me, like, 'Why didn't you tell me this?'" she said.

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress said her goal was to preserve her daughter's relationship with Sheen and not impose her own emotions toward the situation.

"There was a time I didn't know if he was going to live, and I didn't want the girls to ever get to know their dad [from] what they would read," she explained. "I wanted it to be their experience and their relationship. And I also didn't want to put on them my feelings, because that's not fair to them and their relationship with him."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.