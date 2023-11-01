Charlie Sheen's initial reaction to daughter Sami's OnlyFans career: 'This can only go bad'

Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami garnered massive attention last year when she joined the subscription service OnlyFans, an inclusive platform that encourages creators to share and monetize content, which is often deemed explicit.

At the time, Sheen expressed his disapproval, telling Fox News Digital of Sami, "She is 18 years now and living with her mother," he said via his late representative. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Now, Sheen is singing a different tune, admitting his initial "knee-jerk reaction" has softened into support.

"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’ That flies in the face of my approach to things normally, but I think when your child is involved, it presents as just a whole different alternative set of circumstances," the actor told Bustle.

"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others. I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible," he added of his daughter, now 19.

Sami's mother, Denise Richards, was also reluctant to accept her daughter's career path, but has since changed her story.

"I said, ‘I think you need to really think twice about doing this because there’s a certain perception with it,’" Richards remembers telling her daughter. "Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she’s so young."

Richards is no stranger to scrutiny. "I’m a grown-a-- woman, and I’ve had a lot of stuff over the years [said] about me, good and bad, publicly. Even now as a grownup, it hurts still," she told the outlet. Eventually her tune changed too, with the actress joining OnlyFans as well.

"When ‘Wild Things’ came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I’m sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too. Then after that, you’re perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual," she said, comparing her film's popularity to Sami's increased fame. "So that’s why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, ‘Who cares?’"

Although she's accepted Sami's current profession, she is less than thrilled at the prospect of her daughter getting a breast augmentation. "I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites. I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done," Richards explained.

She and Sheen's daughter has expressed her desire to get a boob job. "I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!"

Representatives for Sheen and Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.