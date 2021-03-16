Charlie Sheen reacts to Soleil Moon Frye's confession he was her first sexual experience

Charlie Sheen had nothing but kind words for Soleil Moon Frye, who talked about their sexual relationship in her new Hulu documentary, "Kid 90."

"She’s a good egg," the 55-year-old actor told Us Weekly via his publicist. "I wish Soleil well in this resurgence of hers."

Sheen also said he has yet to watch the doc but "it's on my list to watch and very near the top."

In "Kid 90," Frye revealed that Sheen was her "first consensual sexual experience." She read a journey entry from December 18, 1994, in the film which said, "It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever."

She called Sheen is her "Mr. Big," a reference to Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in "Sex and the City." "He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me," Frye added.

The "Punky Brewster" star would have been 18 at the time and Sheen would have been 29 years old.

Frye described the "Two and Half Men" alum as "so kind and loving" and said they have maintained a friendship over the years.

She previously told USA Today, "[Sheen] was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him."

"It was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterward, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and [lent] his support," she added.

Elsewhere in the doc, Frye also opens up about a nonconsensual sexual encounter when she was 17-years-old and a man forced himself on her.

"He asked if I would say he raped me, but I wouldn't. I was also to blame for my forwardness," a teary Frye says as she reads from a diary, according to the outlet.

"Kid 90," Frye’s latest directorial output, sees the former child star peel back the curtain on life in the limelight with candid video camera footage from the 1990s. Featuring stars like David Arquette, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg among others, Frye’s documentary offers a firsthand look at child stardom.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.