Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen celebrates 1 year of not smoking cigarettes, says he wishes he 'never started'

Sheen reached two years of sobriety last December.

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Charlie Sheen has a reason to celebrate Independence Day that has nothing to do with America.

The "Two and a Half Men" actor, 54, announced on Twitter that he's celebrating one year of quitting his smoking habit in a message he addressed to his lungs.

"dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that i quit smoking ! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME !" his tweet began.

In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. 

In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.  (AP)

The actor's tweet also included an admission of regret for ever picking up a cigarette in the first place.

"if i could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, i would absolutely do so ! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !" Sheen concluded along with a picture of a cigarette.

Last December, Sheen reached two years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on "Jay Leno's Garage" what led him to living a sober lifestyle.

“About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change -- and you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn’t require anything super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news," he told Leno at the time.

He previously said on ITV's "Loose Women" that his children were a big reason behind his new, clean lifestyle.

“I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” Sheen said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’"