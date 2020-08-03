'Bachelorette' star Chad Johnson strikes plea deal in domestic violence case

Chad Johnson can move forward in his life after scoring a plea deal in his domestic violence case.

The former "Bachelorette" star, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism and one count of intimidating a witness, according to L.A. County Superior Court docs obtained by TMZ.

The outlet was also told that his four other charges -- corporal injury, battery, trespassing, and vandalism -- were dropped in exchange for the deal to happen.

Johnson was sentenced to 36 months probation, domestic violence classes, and has a restitution hearing in a few months.

The reality TV star was arrested in February after getting into an alleged altercation with then-girlfriend Annalise Mishler. He addressed the incident in a video to fans at the time.

"Hey everyone, this is Chad Johnson and I want to take a second to talk to you about the current situation you've probably seen going on in the press with me arrested for robbery," he said.

"Me and my girlfriend [Mishler] broke up the other night and I was devastated. It was like losing my best friend," Johnson said. "So I did what I haven't done in two months and something that I promised I wouldn't do anymore and that was to drink alcohol."

Johnson said he stopped drinking because it had been an "issue" in his life, saying he doesn't "act right" when he consumes alcohol.

"So, I screwed up and I drank and I went over to talk to her," Johnson said. "I went over there and tried to talk things out and initially, we had worked things out and we were back together and everything was fine until she discovered that I had, in between us breaking up and me drinking, downloaded a dating app and I had started to receive messages on there."

After more arguing, Johnson said he went home before visiting Mishler the next day, again to "talk things out."

"I tried to talk things out and we still had the issues with the dating app and then she came over to my place and she kept recording me," said Johnson. "I was very down at the time, I was very upset and I just didn't want to be recorded, so I made a stupid decision and I grabbed her phone and I just threw it outside."

Johnson then explained that when he visited Mishler to apologize, one of their neighbors called the police.

He continued, stating that in California, an arrest must be made for any domestic disturbance.

"I was taken to jail for that and while she was talking to [the police], she told them about how I had thrown her phone, so that was the robbery issue," Johnson said. "Now, there was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life."

"I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened when I took her phone, but I am a hundred percent confident any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped," Johnson said. "There was never any type of domestic abuse at all, whatsoever."

Johnson apologized "for the entire situation" and offered an apology to anyone that was "trigged" by the news. He also apologized to Mishler.

"I'm working on myself to get better," said Johnson. "That's all I can do, is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.