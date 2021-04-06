Cesar Millan reveals why Biden family dog Major might be biting people: 'There is no safety protocol'

Celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan joined "Fox News Primetime" Tuesday to discuss what’s causing President Biden’s dog Major to act out after he bit two people at the White House last month

MILAN: Animals do react from the energy in the environment. But this is a perfect example of not having a safety protocol to introduce dogs into the White House

...

Accidents happen because there is no safety protocol. We can't blame the dog, that's the first thing we have to understand. We can't blame the dog. We have to take full responsibility of how to introduce a dog into an environment and then introduce the dog to new people so he gains the trust, respect, and the love. Then you have harmony.

This is a big opportunity here. If everybody understands the same thing and practices the same behavior, everyone is going to be Major’s best friend. It takes a village to raise a child. This is where a village, if they do the same thing, they need to have an agreement, commitment, and follow through, everyone is going to speak dog. So that way, everyone can connect and communicate. The reason I can help dogs around the world is because they speak the same language. In the White House or in my house, we have to learn to speak dog in order for a dog to understand what we want is trust, respect and love.

We all come with issues. After 20 years of age, people have issues. So a rescue dog is a dog that had issues and they were placed into a shelter. It doesn't mean he can't go back to normal. Back to normal means the human gives exercise, mental stimulation, and affection. Body, mind, heart. That returns him back to normal. Rescue dogs [, it] doesn't mean they are broken. Rescue dog means they had a human prior to them that didn't know how to fulfill the life of a dog. So the dog became unstable.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW