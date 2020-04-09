Celine Dion changes 'My Heart Will Go On' lyrics to suit the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Celine Dion took to Twitter to share a lighthearted rewrite of one of her most famous songs to encourage her followers to practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday where she shared a gif image of herself from the music video to her 1997 hit song “My Heart Will Go On.” Along with the image, she shared rewritten lyrics.

“Near, far wherever you are... make sure you’re practicing social distancing! // Near, far, wherever you are… assurez-vous de pratiquer la distanciation sociale ! - Team Céline,” the tweet reads.

The singer joins the likes of singer JoJo, who previously rewrote the lyrics to her own popular hit “Leave (Get Out)” to have lyrics relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dion has clearly embraced her most recognizable song over the years but recently confessed she almost never recorded it in the first place.

The song, which provided the score for the 1997 hit film, “Titanic,” thrust the already-famous star’s career to new heights. However, Dion admitted to Andy Cohen on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that her initial reaction was to turn down the song.

“There was one song that I didn’t want to record, and I’m glad they didn’t listen to me,” she said in response to a fan question. “‘My Heart Will Go On.’”

“It is true,” she added after the audience gasped.

“It didn’t appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day — very tired,” Dion continued. “My husband [the late René Angélil] said, ‘Let’s hold on.’ He talked to the writer and he said, ‘Let’s try to make it, like, a little demo.'”

Reluctantly, she agreed to sing the song as a demo. Due to her tepid interest in singing it, though, composer James Horner and writer Will Jennings constructed the film’s score around Dion’s original recording, which she admitted became the final version.

“I sang the song once and they built the orchestra around it. I never re-sang it for the recording. So the demo is the actual recording,” she recalled, joking, “but after that, I’ve sang it about 3 gazillion times.”

The song went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1998 and made the film’s soundtrack a No. 1 for a massive 16-week run.