Celebrities react to Trump being acquitted in second impeachment trial

Hollywood stars reacted harshly Saturday to former President Donald Trump's acquittal in his historic second impeachment trial.

The Senate's 57-43 vote in favor of conviction for incitement of insurrection in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol fell short of the supermajority needed.

A number of celebrities took to Twitter afterward to express their outrage.

"Imagine if your boss sent a mob of ppl to your workplace to kill you, who beat up 140 cops & 5 people died. And when you had the chance to hold him accountable you were too scared. Repubs can't stand up for the American people because they can't even stand up for *themselves,*" wrote Padma Lakshmi.

"43 traitors walk into a bar ..." a curt Don Cheadle wrote.

"Morally bankrupt Republicans! Vote them out 2022!" wrote John Leguizamo.

"It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant," added Alyssa Milano. "Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to."

"GOP Senate disgraced itself today. Sad for our country," Mia Farrow wrote.

"Americans, prepare to have your hearts broken," wrote Bette Midler.

"43 people decided that the worst violation of the Constitution by a President in our Nation’s history was okay," director Rob Reiner added.

"- 7 gop members who voted guilty - the rest are open fascists," John Cusack wrote.

Billy Baldwin wrote: "Proud to be a Democrat today. Proud of all those who stood tall, told the truth and voted to convict. For Senate Republicans who voted to acquit and all sycophants who continue to support Trump… trust me it ain’t over. SDNY, Fulton, DOJ, Deutsche Bank… only a matter of time."

"it tells the world our own government doesn’t support the democracy #notGUILTY my fat a-- #heartbroken #AMERICA," added Rosie O'Donnell.

"'The President was guilty of everything he was accused of...which is why I voted to acquit,'" wrote Jon Stewart, mocking Republicans.

"These cowards possess the power to send Men & Women to war?!? That ain’t right. Vote. Them. All. Out," wrote Matthew Lillard.

"history has not written it's final chapter. it is shocking & yet more will unfold to show the rotten underbelly of unarguably the worst president we have ever elected. it had to be done. @RepRaskin is the moral compass that led the charge along with all the impeachment managers," wrote Sandra Bernhard, referencing impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.

In addition to firing off shots at Trump and the Republicans who voted to acquit him, many stars took direct aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he issued a harsh rebuke of Trump’s actions despite voting to acquit him.

"McConnell voted to acquit but all he’s saying now is that Trump is guilty," wrote Joy Behar.

"Mitch McConnell voted to acquit. He is a coward and a hypocrite. He isn’t a truth hero today," added Sunny Hostin.

"After acquitting Trump, Mitch McConnell is giving the most passionate guilty speech I’ve ever heard. Rod Serling called. He wants you out of the Twilight Zone," Albert Brooks wrote.

"According to @LeaderMcConnell @LindseyGrahamSC, and the vast majority of Republicans, Impeachment is a limited tool reserved for presidents who engage in extramarital affairs, not those who attempt to overthrow an election and kill a bunch of cops in the process," wrote "West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford.

"Mitch. You can’t have it both ways. You just admitted he was responsible, but your vote will last historically in infamy," wrote Patricia Arquette.

"McConnell accidentally giving his 'convict' speech," joked comedian Mike Birbiglia.

"Is McConnell now trying to convince the historians he has no soul?" added Jim Gaffigan.

The acquittal means that as of now Trump can leave the door open to another White House bid in 2024, though senators have hinted they may still try to bar him from office in a separate 14th Amendment measure.

