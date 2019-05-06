Celebrities react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby

Meghan Markle has given birth to her first child with Prince Harry and Hollywood celebrities are already sharing their thoughts and well-wishes on social media.

The couple announced the news via Instagram with a brief statement revealing that they gave birth to a boy.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement read.

Shortly after news broke that Markle was giving birth to Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line for the throne, celebrities and fans of the royal couple were quick to take to social media to give their thoughts.

Ryan Seacrest was among the first celebrities to share his thoughts on the birth of the royal baby saying: "It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne...and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne," he wrote referencing "Game of Thrones."

Markle's "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams took to Twitter to congratulate her as well.

"Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon," he wrote.

"Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby," wrote former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store," wrote Ellen DeGeneres.

"Meghan Markle had a baby...count down to when people start posting photos of themselves in London," tweeted comedian Whitney Cummings.