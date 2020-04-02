Julie Bennett, 'The Yogi Bear Show' voice actress, dead at 88 from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus has taken another Hollywood star.

Julie Bennett, known as the voice of Cindy Bear in "The Yogi Bear Show," has died at the age of 88 from coronavirus complications, her talent agent Mark Scroggs confirmed to Fox News.

Bennett passed away on Tuesday, March 31, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, having received her coronavirus diagnosis last week, according to Scroggs.

A Los Angeles resident, Bennett was largely known for her voice work. She reprised her role as Cindy Bear for several subsequent television shows based on Yogi Bear, including the 1988 TV movie "Yogi & the Invasion of the Space Bears," according to IMDb.

Most recently, Bennett lent her voice to "Garfield and Friends," "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," as well as a Spider-Man-themed video game released in 2000.

Her live-action roles include appearances in the television programs "Mathnet," "Moonlighting" and "Crossings."

Bennett was born in Manhattan before her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was young. After college, she returned to New York to appear in radio soap operas and TV dramas.

In the 1990s, Bennett became a talent agent, representing clients under the pseudonym Marianne Daniels.