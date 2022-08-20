Celebrities begin to arrive at Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities have begun to arrive to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, arrived in Georgia on Friday via private jet. Since, there have been several preparations at Affleck’s 87-acre estate ahead of the big day.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to Twitter ahead of the wedding day to share the look he is sporting to the event. He uploaded an image with Jason Mewes, and their wives.

"This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," he wrote.

Smith, Mewes and Affleck starred in "Clerks" together. "Clerks 3" will debut next month.

It appears that Affleck and Lopez’s wedding is sticking to an all-white dress code as a wedding guest was seen early arriving in a white gown to the venue. Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, throws his famous all-white annually.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend with the ceremony being held Saturday evening. The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner Friday and the celebration will conclude with a barbeque Sunday.

People have been working around the clock for the highly anticipated star-studded event, raising white tents throughout Affleck's property. Delivery trucks, an air-conditioned porta potty and cake boxes have all been spotted arriving to Affleck's home on Saturday.

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that, during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks show.

In days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen constructing what appears to be an altar at the sprawling Georgia estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on the Hampton Island preserve overlooking the Newport River.

The couple's wedding weekend was off to a rough start as an ambulance was seen leaving the property Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

It hasn't been confirmed who was transported to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported it was Affleck's mother who was rushed to a hospital via ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

Saturday night's events is expected to be topped-off with a firework show over the Newport River.