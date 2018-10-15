CBS to develop police drama inspired by James Patterson’s ‘Texas Ranger’ novel

CBS has put in development cop drama "Ranger," inspired by James Patterson’s recently released best-selling novel "Texas Ranger."

The project hails from "American Sniper" writer Jason Hall, "Shooter" co-executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, Peter Lenkov’s 101st Street Entertainment, James Patterson Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, where Lenkov and Patterson’s companies are based.

Written by Hall, Brady and Newson, "Ranger" centers on a Texas Ranger and his cantankerous father move to South Florida where the Ranger becomes a homicide detective and searches for his brother’s killer.

Hall, Brady and Newson executive produce with Lenkov and Sean Canino for 101st Street Entertainment, Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout for James Patterson Entertainment. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Brady and Newson, who were producers on the CW’s "The Originals," most recently served as co-executive producers/writers on USA’s "Shooter." Their other writing credits include "Animal Kingdom," "Narcos" and "Switched at Birth."

Lenkov is behind three drama reboots for CBS, "Hawaii Five-0," "MacGyver" and the newest addition, "Magnum P.I." He also produces summer series "Salvation" which was renewed for a second season on CBS.

James Patterson Entertainment produced CBS series "Instinct" and "Zoo."

Hall is repped by UTA and attorney Darren Trattner. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are repped by UTA. Lenkov/101st Street Entertainment is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. James Patterson Entertainment is repped by CAA.