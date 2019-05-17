Daughter of Catherine Oxenberg, India, called a 'monster' over NXIVM sex cult involvement

A Nxivm whistleblower once lashed out at India Oxenberg, calling her a “monster” for “spreading hate” as part of the alleged sex cult, an attorney claimed on Thursday.

Mark Vicente, a longtime high-ranking member of the purported self-help group, was grilled about confronting the daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg in May 2017.

India spent years as an alleged sex slave to Nxivm founder Keith Raniere and was even branded with his initials, her mom said in a tell-all book.

On cross examination, Vicente testified that he’d reached out to Catherine in 2017 with concerns about India’s “mental state, her weight and that she might be in danger.”

Then, he showed up at India’s home in Los Angeles around her birthday.

“I was scared,” Vicente told jurors in Brooklyn federal court as Raniere’s trial continued.

“Did you call her a monster?” asked Raniere’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

“Sorry, I have no idea if I did that or not,” Vicente responded.

But the attorney pressed harder, “Did you yell at India that she was a monster? Did you yell at India that she was spreading hate?”

“I can’t recall,” Vicente said.

He later recalled feeling angry that day because “I was concerned she was being used as an agent against myself and others.”

The LA filmmaker, who spent 12 years in Nxivm before tipping off the FBI about the organization’s allegedly criminal exploits, said he brought India either a pie or a cake.

“What kind of pie was it?” asked Judge Nicholas Garaufis — prompting the jury to burst into laughter.

“Ice cream,” Vicente said.

Agnifilo also suggested Vicente was stalking India when he showed up with an HBO film crew in tow at Plantmade, an East Village vegan restaurant where she worked at the time.

“This, I remember, was a last-ditch attempt to try to get India to consider going to the authorities,” Vicente explained. “And to get her to tell what she knew. She was still very loyal to the entire structure.”

“Did you care whether India would welcome a camera?” Agnifilo asked.

“I believed at that point that she was in almost a trance-like state,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that prior to his membership in Nxivm, Vicente was part of another sect called Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment from 1994 to 2004.

The group was founded by JZ Knight, who believes she is channeling a 35,000-year-old warrior named Ramtha, Vicente explained.

He said he left because “it didn’t make sense in the end,” and that he group was “full of very zealous people” who turned against him, making him fear for his life.

