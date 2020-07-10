Carrie Underwood shares ‘awkward’ throwback picture of her and Mike Fischer for 10-year anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been going strong for 10 years of marriage!

The “Love Wins” singer posted a hilarious throwback picture of her and Fisher, 40, before they met to celebrate their anniversary.

“Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" Underwood, 37, penned to younger versions of her and her husband.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIKE FISHER SAY THEIR FAITH HELPS THEM OVERCOME THEIR DIFFERENCES: 'IT GIVES US A CENTER GROUND'

The country singer also shared a current photo of herself and the former NHL player.

“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here’s to many many more...without the bowl cuts!” she joked.

Underwood added: “I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SAYS SHE 'SWORE' AS A CHILD THAT SHE WOULD 'NEVER' MARRY A HUNTER: 'NOT IN A MILLION YEARS'

The couple share two kids: Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

Underwood and Fisher recently opened up about their relationship in a web series called “Mike and Carrie: God & Country.”

They revealed that when they disagree, they rely on faith to help them through.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES VIDEO OF HER NEW HOBBY WITH HUSBAND MIKE FISHER

“We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on," Underwood said. "But at the end of the day, we love each other very much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fisher added: "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything."