Carrie Underwood shows off fit post-baby body in bikini snap to kick off the summer

Carrie Underwood kicked off the summer by showing her post-baby body and representing her line of swimwear.

The “Southbound” singer shared two photos of herself in a video loop on Instagram. In them, she donned a blue and white striped bikini with her toned abs on full display. The first image is a classic selfie, while the other shows her backside as she looks out over a pool.

The bikini is from the star’s Calia collection. Underwood claimed the image was taken during her “Cry Pretty Tour” while it was stopped in California.

“#TBT to the first Cali run on #CryPrettyTour360 – getting ready for summer! ☀️🕶 @CALIAbyCarrie #CALIASwimwear #StayThePath #Southbound,” the singer captioned the video.

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January. The couple are parents of both Jacob Bryan Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher. The steamy swimsuit snap marks the first time she’s showed the public her body since getting back in shape after the birth.

The star previously let fans in on her baby weight journey by way of an Instagram post of herself in the gym.

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again,” she wrote at the time.

The star concluded by sharing her realization that her body doesn’t necessarily belong to her, but her children. However, she noted at the time that she plans to continue working out to get herself back to a place she likes.

