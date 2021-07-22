Carrie Underwood reveals she's the mystery collaborator teased by Jason Aldean

Carrie Underwood solved the mystery behind Jason Aldean’s latest Instagram teaser to reveal a collaboration between the two of them.

On Wednesday, the country singer took to Instagram to reveal the title of a new collaboration dropping at midnight on Friday titled "If I Didn’t Love You." It came complete with a poster showing Aldean and his name, but his collaborator was edited out.

"We've got a brand new song coming your way this Friday! Who do y'all think is singing on this one with me?" Aldean captioned the post .

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SOARS WITH CMT MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE OF ‘I WANNA REMEMBER’

As Internet sleuths began to speculate and even do some digital digging, Underwood, 38, put rumors to bed on Thursday morning with a single emoji of a woman holding her hand up in the comments. Aldean, 44, then quickly confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of his original post with Underwood’s comment circled on his Instagram Story. He then shared the unredacted promotional photo showing Underwood’s face and name.

ACM AWARDS NOMINEE CARRIE UNDERWOOD STUNS VIEWERS WITH GOSPEL MEDLEY PERFORMANCE ALONGSIDE CECE WINANS

While the fun Instagram reveal gave fans something to discuss for the evening, Taste of Country notes that it was far from the most well-kept secret in country history. Even before Underwood left her comment, savvy users shared on Twitter that they’d downloaded Aldean’s redacted image and brightened it up, revealing the glamor shot of Underwood hidden behind the question mark.

However, others speculated that, given the title, "If I Didn’t Love You" was to be Aldean’s first duet with his wife, Brittany. Although she is not a singer by profession like her husband, the outlet notes that she previously tried out for "American Idol," so belting out a song isn’t outside of the realm of possibility.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although Brittany didn’t end up being the duet partner in question, she too got some love on Aldean’s Instagram. Hours after posting the Underwood teaser, Aldean shared an image of him and his wife toasting red wine near a fire pit outdoors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wine country with my bestie! #cheersbaby," he captioned the second snap.