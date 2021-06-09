Carrie Underwood soars with CMT Music Awards performance of 'I Wanna Remember'

Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE brought down the house at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

At the Wednesday night award show, the former "American Idol" champ, 38, teamed up with the rock band to perform their song "I Wanna Remember."

For the performance, Underwood dazzled in a sequined pantsuit complete with a large, black belt and matching shoes.

She and the rockers performed at an off-site location that featured light-colored decorative drapes hanging from the ceiling while the musicians stood in a circle and performed.

Fans were pleased with the number.

CMT host Cody Alan tweeted: "Carrie Underwood soaring tonight."

"Absolutely LOVED @CarrieUnderwood and @NEEDTOBREATHE’s performance," said a viewer. "Y’all killed it!"

" @NEEDTOBREATHE & @carrieunderwood was absolutely jaw dropping," gushed another. "So good!!"

Others called it "breathtaking," "amazing" and "so good!!!"

Underwood was one of four finalists to have a shot at the night's biggest prize – video of the year. She earned the nod for her "Hallelujah" video with John Legend. She ultimately nabbed the prize.

The category initially recognizes 14 videos but is whittled down to just four finalists by showtime. Her competition for the award included Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Keith Urban, who collaborated with P!nk.

Underwood and Legend's "Hallelujah" video also earned a nomination for collaborative video of the year, which ultimately went to Brown and Chris Young for their hit "Famous Friends."