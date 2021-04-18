ACM Awards nominee Carrie Underwood stuns viewers with gospel medley performance alongside CeCe Winans

Carrie Underwood is putting her faith on display.

The 38-year-old songstress took the stage at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards to offer up a passionate gospel medley from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.

The tunes performed by Underwood were also featured on her most recent album, "My Savior."

Gospel legend CeCe Winans, who is featured on Underwood's track "Great is Thy Faithfulness," also joined the "American Idol" champ on stage.

2021 ACM AWARDS: KEITH URBAN DECLARES 'NASHVILLE IS BACK' AS MIRANDA LAMBERT, ELLE KING KICK OFF THE SHOW

Ahead of the performance, Underwood was virtually introduced by country music icon Dolly Parton, who noted that she shares faith with the "Before He Cheats" singer.

Fans were left stunned by the performances and shared their adoration online.

"FLAWLESS performance by the one and only, @carrieunderwoo and @cecewinans," one viewer tweeted. "I will never get tired of Carrie performing for Jesus. Makes my heart so happy."

"Carrie Underwood is one of the greatest vocalists of all time. I’m in tears. 17 years into her career and her vocals are still out of this world," gushed another. "We are lucky to be present to witness her greatness."

WHY MIRANDA LAMBERT PERFORMED WITH CHRIS STAPLETON INSTEAD OF HIS WIFE MORGANE AT THE 2021 ACM AWARDS

"Thank you @carrieunderwood for taking us to church!" added yet another.

Another fan suggested that Underwood and Winans should tour together "as a reward" once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"We will all be there," they stated.

Underwood is one of this year's reigning entertainers of the year at the ACMs alongside Thomas Rhett. This year, she received a singular nomination for video of the year for her song "Hallelujah."

She released "My Savior" on March 26. The record features a handful of well-known tunes like "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winans, 56, has had a successful career as a gospel singer for several decades now. The vocalist has earned 12 Grammy Awards and 23 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Winans's family is ripe with musicians, including her older brother BeBe, also a gospel singer, whom she released music with under to duo pseudonym BeBe & CeCe.