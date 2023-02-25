Carrie Underwood fans shocked by 'genius' walk-in closet with built-in laundry, ladder

"Blown Away" singer Carrie Underwood had fans stunned over her unique walk-in closet.

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, the country music star unveiled her closet while showing off her new "patent leather" pants.

"So I bought these super cute, patent leather…they’re not leather…leggings…to wear…saw them, thought they’d be cute for something, there’s just one problem," Underwood said in her Instagram Reel video.

"When you walk…doesn’t really sound great," she laughed.

The text over the humorous video read, "That time I bought the noisy britches…"

She captioned her post, "I’m sorry, I can’t hear you…my pants are too loud!!!" Underwood added with a laughing emoji and pants emoji.

Fans were quick to offer the "Before He Cheats" singer suggestions for her squeaky pants.

Several commenters suggested adding oil to the patent leather pants to reduce the noise.

Others made fun of Underwood’s outfit and pointed out that she sounds like she was "taping up a box" or that she has "crackers in her pants."

Despite her bold outfit making an unpleasant noise, Underwood’s "genius" walk-in closet caused the true commotion.

After the Grammy winner showed off her massive wardrobe in her home closet, fans were quick to notice the built-in laundry unit.

"Am I the only one who noticed the washer and dryer in the closet. GENIUS!!!" one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan commented, "but can we just give a moment for the washing machine and dryer IN your closet?! Dream."

"Cute pants but hold on. Washer/Dryer in your closet?!"

The "Jesus Took the Wheel" singer additionally displayed a large ladder, for the sections that are challenging to reach, and a fancy chandelier in her enormous closet space.

The 39-year-old singer rose to fame after being crowned the winner of season four of "American Idol" in 2005.

Underwood went on to sell more than 66 million records worldwide and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

She is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and also was the first artist to perform at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas for her ongoing residency, "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency."

"The Champion" songstress is currently performing on her 2023 nationwide "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour."