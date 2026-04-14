Carrie Underwood surprises 'American Idol' contestant with Tiffany jewelry and handwritten note

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carrie Underwood is getting called out for her generosity.

An "American Idol" contestant revealed on Monday that the superstar judge had gifted her with jewelry from Tiffany and sent her a handwritten note congratulating her on making it to the top 11 on the reality singing competition.

"Didn’t think my first piece of Tiffany & Co. jewelry would come from Carrie Underwood," Hannah Harper wrote along with a crying emoji on Facebook. She added, "But truly, the part that got me the most was the handwritten note. That meant more than anything. Just her taking the time to do that… it says everything about who she is. Y’all, she’s as down-to-earth and genuine as they come. Just a good, kind human. I love her dearly," Harper wrote.

Harper shared a photo of the Tiffany packaging and Underwood’s note in which she congratulated her, writing, "From the first time I laid eyes on you and heard your story and your voice, I knew you were special."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD WARNS HOLLYWOOD IS A 'SELF-SERVING BUSINESS,' CREDITS FAITH FOR KEEPING HER GROUNDED

She added that women and moms everywhere have related to Harper’s story, calling her an "inspiration."

The aspiring singer sang an original song about her struggle with postpartum depression in her "American Idol" audition.

"You’re like my favorite person," Underwood told Harper before she sang. "You’re wearing handmade clothes. You’re singing songs called ‘String Cheese.’"

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE CARRIE UNDERWOOD BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS OVER TEEN'S EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE AUDITION

Harper emotionally explained that she wrote "String Cheese" after the birth of her youngest son, who she said was now a year old.

"And my youngest son — I was just having a pity party, praying that the Lord would calm my spirit—" and my son kept coming up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, Mom, open this. Open my cheese.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

And she said after she opened his string cheese, she realized God had put her in that position and "my house was the biggest ministry that I could ever have, and being a mom, so I gathered myself off the couch and I quit throwing a pity party, and I realized that was exactly what I wanted."

She added that she "kicked the postpartum depression in the butt and I said, ‘I ain’t doing it.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Underwood started crying after Harper sang, calling "String Cheese" "about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard."

Later, before they told her she was going to Hollywood to continue the competition, Underwood added, "You might be my favorite person who’s walked through those doors in the past three days. You’re gorgeous, like you look like someone who’s famous already. I think you just have a beautiful simplicity to your voice."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Before He Cheats" singer added that she would be thinking about Harper and what song she plans to sing next in the competition.

"I feel like I’m just going to be rooting for you," she admitted. "I loved everything about everything you just did."