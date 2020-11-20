Carrie Underwood, John Legend debut 'Hallelujah' music video

Carrie Underwood and John Legend debuted their music video for their duet, "Hallelujah."

The singers can be seen singing their hearts out in the middle of a winter wonderland.

The video debuted Thursday on Facebook and can be seen here.

Legend co-wrote the song, which appears on the country singer's first-ever Christmas album, "My Gift."

"My Gift" also features a duet between Underwood and her 5-year-old son, Isaac.

Underwood said in September that creating "My Gift" "has been good for my heart."

She said: "The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year. Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max."