Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood, John Legend debut 'Hallelujah' music video

Country singer and 'All of Me' crooner sing duet for Underwood's new Christmas album

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Carrie Underwood and John Legend debuted their music video for their duet, "Hallelujah."

The singers can be seen singing their hearts out in the middle of a winter wonderland.

The video debuted Thursday on Facebook and can be seen here.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO RELEASE FIRST-EVER CHRISTMAS ALBUM, 'MY GIFT’: ‘THIS WAS SUCH A FITTING TIME

Legend co-wrote the song, which appears on the country singer's first-ever Christmas album, "My Gift."

"My Gift" also features a duet between Underwood and her 5-year-old son, Isaac.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIKE FISHER SAY THEIR FAITH HELPS THEM OVERCOME THEIR DIFFERENCES: 'IT GIVES US A CENTER GROUND'

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah at Underwood's star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20, 2018.

Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah at Underwood's star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20, 2018. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Underwood said in September that creating "My Gift" "has been good for my heart."

She said: "The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year. Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max."

