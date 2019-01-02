Carrie Ann Inaba officially joins 'The Talk' as a co-host, replaces Julie Chen

Carrie Ann Inaba is ringing in the New Year with a new gig.

On Wednesday, the "Dancing With the Stars" judge, 50, made her official debut on "The Talk" as its newest co-host with Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood welcoming her to the CBS daytime talk show.

"Having the opportunity to sit at the table with Eve, Sara, Sharon, and Sheryl has been such an enriching experience and I'm honored and looking forward to joining them daily," Inaba said in a statement.

"It's the authentic conversations and connection with the audience and the ladies that really drew me to 'The Talk.' I feel very fortunate to be a part of this show."

In December, multiple outlets reported that Inaba would be replacing former host Julie Chen, who left the show three months earlier following her husband Les Moonves' exit from CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations. Moonves has denied the allegations.

This won't be the first time Inaba has appeared on "The Talk." She previously served as a guest co-host for the past two seasons.