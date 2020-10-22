Singer Carol Banawa announces she got her bachelor's degree in nursing: 'You are never too old'

Singer Carol Banawa announced that she’s officially fulfilled her goal of obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing before the age of 40.

Banawa was a renowned singer in the Philippines before her family migrated to the United States in 2003 where she began doing film and television work while still producing albums. She has been studying hard at Grand Canyon University for a while and announced earlier this week that she’s finally completed an undergraduate program.

“Another goal achieved!” she wrote over a photo of herself in her cap and gown.

“Thank you GOD for this life! Grateful for my husband and children who have supported and pushed me to keep going! To my family, I love you all!” a quote that comes with the photo reads.

She went on in the caption to thank her family for supporting her during the difficult task of obtaining her degree while being an expectant mom and frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you mahal, for working so hard for us which allowed me to pursue my studies..thank you for always pushing me, supporting me and believing in me,” she wrote. “Thank you to my children for always being patient with Mama, for understanding the times that I have to stay in front of the computer to finish my posts, papers and projects..I love you all so much.”

She went on to thank her relatives further, including her mom and dad.

“To my Papa, Mama, Kuya and Ate, I finally did it! This is for you guys. Thank you for always believing in me..I hope you are all proud of me. I love you all so much,” she added. “To my relatives and friends who have always supported me, cheered for me, and celebrated with me..thank you, I miss you all and I love you all!”

She concluded her post with an inspirational message to her followers explaining that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

“Bachelor's degree before 40. You are never too old to reach for your dreams! Dream it. Believe it. Do it. Conquer it,” she concluded. “To GOD be the GLORY!!”

To make the graduation even more impressive, it seems that Banawa got it all done while expecting her third child. She announced on Instagram in September that she and her husband are expecting their third child in 2021.

In April she also revealed that she’d been tapped as a frontline worker to help out with the influx of coronavirus patients.