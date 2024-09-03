‘Baywatch’ star Carmen Electra claims she was told to ‘lose some pounds’ while appearing on show

"Baywatch" star Carmen Electra was once advised to lose weight while starring as Lani McKenzie on the hit show.

"I never had a weigh-in, but I was told sometimes that I was too heavy, and I’ve looked back now, and I don’t think I was," Electra told Extra at the "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" premiere.

She added, "[Producers would] come up to you and just say, ‘You need to lose some pounds.’"

"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" is a documentary giving longtime fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show that aired from 1989 to 1999.

Despite the weight issue, Electra told the outlet that she has fond memories working on "Baywatch."

"I was doing things I would never [have] imagined I could do, like tandem surfing," the actress said. One thing Electra has still mastered decades later is running in slow motion.

"I still run in slow motion for people, it’s become this worldwide thing," the 52-year-old said. "I’m game. I love it. I teach people how to do it … it’s fun."

"Baywatch" was originally on air for 10 years. In 1999, after the series ended, the show was rebooted as "Baywatch: Hawaii," which ran for two years.

Aside from still running in slow motion, Electra now focuses her career on her OnlyFans account. In 2022, the actress joined the platform because it was a "no brainer."

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" Electra explained to People at the time. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

Electra’s online persona allows the "Baywatch" alum to be "a little bit more intimate" with fans, and she told the magazine that interested paying customers can also expect to see "more sexy, classy pictures and videos."

"People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside," the model and actress said.