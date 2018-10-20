Cardi B gives New York neighborhood residents, fans free winter coats

With colder weather fast approaching, rapper Cardi B took to Brooklyn to hand out free coats.

The 26-year-old Bronx native was swarmed by hundreds of fans and residents on Thursday when she handed out coats at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood.

The coats were donated by Daniel’s Leather, amNewYork reported, which added that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ singer also gave out shoes.

"It's nice, it's very nice that she's doing this for the people, really, because us people over here need a lot of help," one woman told WABC.

The Grammy-nominated rapper told WABC she wasn’t expecting the massive turnout.

"I didn't know it was gonna be so big," she said. "My homeboy Chuck, he told me, 'Hey, let's give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,' and I said, 'I'm pulling out, what's up?'"

Cardi B recently celebrated her 26th birthday and gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with rapper Offset in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.