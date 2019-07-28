Cardi B slams Donald Trump over police brutality against people of color: 'He don't care'

Cardi B blasted President Donald Trump in a blistering Instagram video, accusing him of ignoring police brutality against people of color.

"Every time I see a black man killed or mistreated by police I just keep saying 'Do nobody give a f—? Does nobody care?' And I've stopped saying that because nobody do care. Nobody cares. He don't care," the the 26-year-old rapper fumed.

"At least when Obama was president he released a statement letting us know he feels like it's wrong — letting us know that he cared," she said. "This guy - I know he seen it and he don't give one s—t."

The "Money" MC continued, 'I feel like police brutality is going to keep going until he's [no longer] president. Until he's [no longer] president, nothing is going to be done about police brutality."

She then compared rogue law enforcement officers to misbehaving children.

"You know when a kid is bad and they get away with something then they gonna keep on doing it," she said. "That's what the cops are going to be doing: 'Oh, I can get away with killing a black man? I can get away with beating the s—t out of a black man? Then we're going to keep doing it.'"

"That's cops," she added. "[They think] 'I can get away with beating a black man, killing a black man. Then why not me?'"

Cardi has been an outspoken supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, she tweeted, "I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016."

She added that Sanders has a record for advocating for "equal rights, HUMAN rights ... Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."

On Friday, Cardi posted a video of Sanders' recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on her Instagram page, writing, "This makes me so happy! I know my High school history teacher is so happy. Believe it or not guys, I was in advanced placement in high school for government and history. It was a subject that I learn fast cause I naturally love it! I even took more classes in college but I dropped out cause money came first and I was also a chasing dirty a— men."

Cardi closed by encouraging her followers to educate themselves on the upcoming election and its candidates, writing, "I want us this year to get more familiar with or candidates 'democratic my preference,' " she wrote. "Take a little bit of our time and open our eyes on what’s going on in this country and how we can change it."