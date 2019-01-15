Tomi Lahren: Government shutdown has Dems whining and complaining but in private they're living it up

While they are gallivanting around Puerto Rico, President Trump sits in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come to the table to end the longest partial government shutdown in history.

Hi, I’m Tomi and it’s time for First Thoughts.

When the cameras are on, Chuck, Nancy and the rest of the Democrats whine and complain about the government shutdown BUT behind closed doors and in tropical paradise their fellow Democrats seem to be living it up quite nicely.

WATCH TOMI LAHREN'S "FIRST THOUGHTS" EXCLUSIVELY ON FOX NATION. SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW

Now it’s not just one or two, mind you. About 30 of our favorite wall-hating Democrats took off for Puerto Rico in a chartered-jet last weekend!

With families and lobbyists in tow, they even planned to take in a special performance of the Broadway hit, "Hamilton!"

Wow, sounds like they are really taking this shutdown seriously! Though I can understand why they don’t seem to care, they are still getting paid and have plenty of cash left over to stay in a seaside resort where a room cost over $400 a night.

I wonder if the over 800,000 government workers -- who have not been paid due to the partial shutdown -- can afford such a luxury vacay! Kinda doubt it.

Yet, the excuse will likely be this is Trump’s shutdown, his fault- so why not party it up in Puerto Rico with the lobbyists, right?

Well, while they are having some sunny fun, President Trump sits in snowy D.C. ready to make a deal. In fact, he’s been working for weeks.

And guess what… though he’s ready to make a deal..he’s not caving on the border wall! So I suggest these Democrats take a break from their undeserved break and get back to reality -- the reality that we need to finish the wall!

Now I hope he doesn’t have to declare a State of Emergency. I hope it doesn’t come to that BUT with over 10 million illegal immigrants living in this country and thousands more on the way- it is an emergency.

President Trump brought something up in his Oval Office Address that I wish more Americans would understand, illegal immigration impacts us all BUT it impacts minority and inner-city communities the MOST!

Here's some of what he said, "But all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans."

Where do you think these illegal immigrants and their children are going to end up? I can tell you this much, it’s not going to be in Nancy Pelosi’s backyard in swanky Pacific Heights. It’s not going to be in the Hollywood Hills, or Malibu or anywhere like that.

They’re going to end up in already underserved communities and in already overcrowded classrooms, bus stations and housing developments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a country, we have a right to regulate how many immigrants come in and from where. Illegal immigrants ignoring our laws rob us all of that right.

Mr. President, hold firm. Even the anti-wall Americans will one day see why you did it and they’ll thank you for it.

Those are my First Thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" monologue on Fox Nation on January 15, 2018.

FOR MORE, START YOUR FREE TRIAL AT FOXNATION.COM