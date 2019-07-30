Bernie Sanders sits down with Cardi B to film discussion about politics

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sat down with Cardi B on Monday to film a video geared toward attracting young voters.

Cardi B shared a photo on Instagram of her and the Vermont senator having a one-on-one chat, in which she says Sanders shared with her his plans to “change this country.”

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission[s] and selected the most popular questions to get answered,” the New York rapper captioned.

“Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Cardi’s collaboration with Sanders comes nearly two weeks after she praised the him on Twitter.

"I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I'm really sad how we let him down in 2016. This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time,” she wrote at the time. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."

Sanders returned the flattery during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week, calling the hip-hop star “really smart” and “deeply concerned about what's happening in this country.”