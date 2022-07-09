Trump offers scathing rebuke of Elon Musk during Alaska rally with Sarah Palin: 'He’s another bull---t artist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump included a number of stinging rebukes during a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday night, specifically naming U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Elon Musk.

"Elon. Elon. Elon. He's not going to buy Twitter," Trump said after encouraging those in attendance to use a competing social media platform, Truth Social. "And where did you hear that before? From me," he added.

"He’s got himself a mess, I've looked at his contract" Trump continued. "Ya know, Elon says he's never voted Republican, but I didn’t know that because he told me that he voted for me so he’s another bull—t artist."

(Skip to 1:14:00 to see the relevant comments)

The former president initially took to the Alaska Airlines Center stage with his classic "God Bless the USA" ringing out.

"I want to thank you and I want to say a big hello Anchorage, hello," Trump started his remarks, before noting how beautiful the state was. "It is a very beautiful state of Alaska."

"It’s very beautiful and I have seen some things you do not see in normal places and this is not a normal place with a lousy senator like Murkowski," the former president said, adding: "But we’re going to do something about that."

"In four months… you are going to fire your RINO [Republican In Name Only] Senator Murkowski," Trump added. "She is the worst."

The comment drew boos from the audience, many of whom later cheered when Trump named Senate Candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who is looking to unseat Murkowski. Trump called Tshibaka a "conservative warrior."

Murkowski has represented Alaska in the U.S. Senate since she was appointed in 2002.

Trump also praised the "legendary" and "incredible" Sarah Palin, Alaska’s former governor who is seeking the state’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.

"I like you the best and we’re going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all," he added.

Trump then immediately turned his attention to President Biden, calling him the "worst."

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them all together and mix them all up and they would not have done the incredible damage that Joe Biden has done to our country in less than two short years," he said.

"The contrast between the Trump administration’s amazing success and Joe Biden’s breathtaking failure could not be more stark (sic)," Trump added.

The former president then invited Tshibaka and Palin on stage, who both briefly spoke.

Alaska’s primary election will be held on August 16, 2022.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.