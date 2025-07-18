Candace Cameron Bure glows in white bikini during relaxing beach day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure has everything she needs for the perfect beach day.

The 49-year-old "Full House" star posted a series of photos from her day at the beach, including one of her lying on a lounge chair in the sand dressed in a white bikini, as she smiles at the camera, posing with a glass of Diet Coke in her hands.

"Every trip to the beach must have...⛱🐚 1. A cool drink, and sometimes a diet coke just hits right 😎 2. A good book... love the new look of my devotional!📚 3. Good company ❤️4. Good snacks... salty + sweet!🍉

She styled the look with a sunhat and two bracelets made of wooden beads. The other photos show some of the sweet and salty food she snacked on, including fruit and a bowl of chips, as well as a photo of her book "100 Days of Joy and Strength."

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES THE UNEXPECTED WAY GOD SHOWS UP IN HER 'SCARIEST MOMENTS'

Fans in the comments section couldn't help but comment on Bure's relaxing day at the beach, writing "So nice always seeing you smile and happy! ❤️," and "Absolutely love this so much:) ❤️❤️."

A second fan chimed in with, "You are beautiful inside and out!! Keep being you❤️," and another added "Enjoy that beautiful beach, Diet Coke, company, and food! Looks wonderful! ❤️❤️❤️."

This is far from the first time the actress has shared bikini photos of herself on Instagram. Earlier this summer, Bure posted a series of photos from her tropical vacation with her husband, Valeri.

The post featured photos of her hitting the gym, enjoying a boat ride and a bike ride with her husband and one of her lounging on a beach chair in a red bikini. She captioned the post, "Vacation mode: ON" and had the Beach Boys song, "Good Vibrations" playing in the background.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in May, Bure explained that she plans to be in the "best shape of my life" by the time she turns 50 next year. Her goal is to "approach life and aging as someone with grace, but also enthusiasm."

"And leaning into all the things that I can do as I get older and preparing my body so that I can continue to do those things as I older," the actress told Fox News Digital. "Not so much from a vanity point of view, but like, you know, I wanna be able to open the peanut butter jar when I'm 80, and I need grip strength for that. But all that comes from using your muscles and lifting weights and just basic skills."

WATCH: CANDACE CAMERON BURE WANTS TO GET IN HER ‘BEST SHAPE’ AS SHE APPROACHES 50

She also noted that her desire to remain fit has less to do with "trying to fit into a certain size" and more to do with being healthy for her family in the future.

Bure and her husband have three children; Natasha, 26, Lev, 25, and Maxim, 23. She recently revealed on episode of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," that her son Lev helped her and her husband through a rough patch in their marriage by putting together a "45-minute sermon on marriage to us."

"It was so in our face, but that was like the pivotal moment," she added. "It really changed for us after that talk, and there was a lot more to it. But you know it's a whole different scenario when your kids sit you down to have a talk and go, ‘Are you being as mature as you can be and what God says?'"