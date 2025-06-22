Candace Cameron Bure shares the unexpected way God shows up in her 'scariest moments'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In good times and bad, Candace Cameron Bure has always leaned on her faith.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the "Full House" alum, who released a new devotional, "100 Days of Joy and Strength: A Daily Devotional Journey" Tuesday, opened up about her personal journey of growth, shared the unexpected ways God has shown up for her and explained how her new book will offer guidance and encouragement to those seeking daily fulfillment.

"I am always amazed because He always shows up, and it's sometimes in unexpected ways," Bure said. "Sometimes it's the way I want Him to show up, and sometimes it's the way I was hoping He wouldn't show up, but He did."

"But what I've learned over the years in knowing Him and knowing His character is that He's always there, literally always there," she added. "So, sometimes, in the scariest moments, when I'm like, ‘God, I need you with me. I need to feel your presence. Bring me through this.’ And sometimes you want the win at the end, He brings you through, and you're like, ‘Yes, I did it.’

"And sometimes you lose, sometimes you fail, but it's in those moments that I've realized, 'God, you were with me. You actually helped push me through, even if it ended up being a failure, even if I don't feel very courageous, and I feel like it just wasn't what I wanted it to be. The fact that I actually did it, I pushed through the fear, I had the courage, or I had the stamina to walk another step, that's because of You.'"

Bure, who has authored multiple books throughout her career, said her latest devotional is a "very practical, easy way to guide you into reminding you that you're not alone."

"It's literally a couple of minutes every day," Bure said. "So, it's like two little pages. There's a reflective story that I'll tell that's a personal story, either something that has happened in my life or something that I observed, and then there's a Bible verse that goes with it, and it applies to that Bible verse.

"Then there's a little prayer that you can say, you can read, you can repeat, you can add to it and that's it," she continued. "And it's just a couple of minutes every day to remind you to renew your mind, to connect with God and what His word says and remind you that He is your joy, that your joy comes from Him and He also is your strength."

"At the start of my day each and every day, if I don't ask God what he wants to do with me today, regardless of my plans, then I don't even know what I may miss, what God has in store for me." — Candace Cameron Bure

"You don't have to do it alone," she added. "We can't do it alone because we're not really equipped, and we're not ever good enough, but God is. And so we can draw from His strength and, in turn, that gives us our joy."

The Great American Family star, who shares three children with husband Valeri Bure, said though she's a "doer," she has learned the importance of slowing down.

"I think age and wisdom has helped me slow down. And I'm not a slow person," she said. "But at the start of my day each and every day, if I don't ask God what he wants to do with me today, regardless of my plans, then I don't even know what I may miss, what God has in store for me.

"But if I'm so focused on my intention and my goals, I could miss something so wonderful or maybe even a detour that God has planned that could go a whole lot smoother than me just running into a brick wall, because God's going to get me where he wants me to go anyway," she continued.

"So, that's one of my practices every day is to say like, 'God, I have my agenda today, and I have my to-do list. I know what I need to do, but can you guide me and tell me what it is that you'll have me do today? And open my mind and my heart to be at ease with those things that if it's not going the way I plan, that it's a reroute from you and not just a distraction or a roadblock in my plans today, so that I don't get frustrated with it.'"

Bure has always been open about her spiritual journey and how it has afffected her life, especially as an actress in Hollywood.

"I feel like people are just a little less afraid of being canceled now that they can share their faith openly or whatever their opinions are [even] if they’re not congruent with some other people’s opinions," she told Fox News Digital in February.

"And, so, I love seeing this in our country, and I’m hopeful. I’m very hopeful."