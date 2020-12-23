Cameron Douglas welcomes baby boy with girlfriend Viviane Thibes

Cameron Douglas is a proud parent for the second time.

The 42-year-old actor welcomed a son, Ryder, with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes. He shared a photo of the new family of four on his Instagram Tuesday.

"Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋," Douglas wrote as the caption. Sitting beside Thibes and Douglas was their 3-year-old daughter Lua Izzy.

Her famous grandfather, Michael Douglas, commented on the sweet photo. "So happy for Vivian and you. Don't think Lua is sure about this yet!" the Oscar winner wrote. "What a holiday present."

Douglas' stepmother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also penned, "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

In January 2020, the "Long Way Home" author opened up to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" about his drug addiction.

"I started as a young teenager," Douglas said. "I felt lonely, uncomfortable in my own skin and it [drugs] sort of soothed that for me and it allowed a connection to a peer group."

"After years and years of leaning on that and using the addiction as a crutch, it starts to consume you and then you can't tell yourself apart from it," he explained.

For years, Douglas struggled with addictions to cocaine and heroin. He also sold crystal meth and lived a life of destruction that eventually led to prison.

It was during his final stint in jail that the young star made the decision to turn his life around, he recalled.

"I believe the moment where I started to change direction was when I was given my second sentence," he said. "I was in solitary confinement and I felt something cracking or breaking inside of me."

"At that point, I knew I had two paths left open to me, and one path I probably would not have made it back from."

"The other one gave me some purpose ... to put myself in the best possible position once I was released from prison to make a life for myself," Douglas added.

