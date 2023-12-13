Camden Toy, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor, dead at 68: ‘He relished in making people laugh’

Camden Toy, the character actor best known for playing vampires and demons in the hit TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died. He was 68.

Toy died on Monday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"Those who knew him, remember the kindness, the sweetness and his infectious smile, and great sense of humor. He relished in making people laugh," read an obituary for Toy that was published on Wednesday.

Toy is survived by his mother, his sister and his longtime partner Bethany Henderson. In a Facebook post that Henderson shared last Friday, she explained that Toy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2022 after suffering "months of mysterious pain."

"For many reasons we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth," Henderson wrote. "Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress. Unfortunately, it looks like we've reached the end of the road with the doctor's treatments."

She continued, "His condition has declined a lot in the last 2 months and tremendously in the last several days. He chose, for many reasons, not to announce his illness publicly, and so, unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans. We both apologize for this and please know that he has appreciated you all so much, as have I!"

Toy made his first appearance on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" during the fourth season in 1999. He played one of the group of demons known as the Gentlemen in the season's tenth episode "Hush." "Hush" was praised by critics and became the only episode of the series to receive an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding writing.

"To know Camden Toy was to Love Camden Toy. We may have met on the set of ’Buffy' as two hideous looking "Gentlemen," but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years," Toy's best friend and former co-star Doug Jones said in his obituary.

He continued, "It's rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God's peace."

During "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" seventh season in 2002, Toy played Gnarl, a demon that fed on human skin. He returned later that season to portray the first of the Turok-Han, a race of ancient powerful vampires. Toy's character appeared in four episodes and was nicknamed the "Ubervamp" by Buffy and her friends.

"From the first moment we met, I knew he was special," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Juliet Landau said in Toy's obituary.

She continued, "Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He's been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly."

Toy also appeared on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" spin-off series "Angel." He played the ancient vampire known as the Prince of Lies in one episode during the show's fifth season in 2004.

The Pennsylvania native also played Yan Bobek in the 2011 sitcom "Goodnight Burbank." From 2010 to 2014, Toy portrayed Igor Chambers for four seasons on the Peacock soap opera "The Bay."

"Camden was always always such a talent and joy to work with," "The Bay" producer Gregori Martin shared in Toy's obituary. "It's no wonder he was a fan favorite on The Bay. I am so grateful for the times I got to work with him and will certainly cherish those memories."

Toy's television credits also include roles in "The Mentalist," "Shameless," "Into the Dark," "The Insider's Guide to Film School" and "Monster School Animation. "He also acted in dozens of movies including "All Skulls Day," "The Works," "Carnies" "Immortally Yours" and "Bedeviled." Toy made his last film appearance in the 2021 action comedy "Average Joe."

According to his obituary, Toy earned two master's degrees in clinical psychology after going back to school later in life. The late actor completed a master's of fine arts in screenwriting one month before his death.

Toy penned two television shows, a feature film and a graphic novel that "he hoped would be his legacy," per his obituary.

A celebration of life for Toy is planned for next month.